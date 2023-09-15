Modern luxury has a bold new face and name in Canada’s most iconic master-planned community: award-winning Ledingham McAllister’s Southgate City will be home to Icon, an eye-catching curved tower that will rise 46 storeys.

This top-rated Burnaby community is becoming a reality. The first two phases will be ready for occupancy at the end of the year with over 800 homeowners about to call it home. Icon, the third phase and most iconic of the towers, offers unmatched views.

Designed by award-winning IBI Architects, with exquisitely-tailored interiors by renowned Ste. Marie Studio, Icon is a collection of 352 one- to three-bedroom residences, ranging from 613 to 1,323 square feet of exceptional finishes.

After the phenomenal success of Azure and Azure 2, Ledingham McAllister will soon begin sales on the highly anticipated Icon.

“This vision (for the architecture) was that of a cylindrical or oval tower, which was created as the icon within a collection of three towers,” says Carla Bury, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Design, Ledingham McAllister Properties.

Icon welcomes you in style with a hotel-inspired auto-court showcased by an illuminated water feature and an impressive art sculpture to greet you and your guests upon arrival.

Off of the luxurious double-height lobby, you’ll find the Social Club with an ambient fireside lounge, games room, chef’s kitchen and dining area, state-of-the-art fitness centre, and yoga room. But that’s not all, on the 2nd floor — there are two fully furnished guest suites for out-of-town visitors and a co-working/study room for those who need a quiet space.

Grand sliding doors erase the divide between indoor and outdoor enjoyment as

you effortlessly transition from the Social Club to your new outdoor oasis. A Terrace Lounge that seamlessly extends over the water and is surrounded by lush landscaping, includes an outdoor kitchen and dining area, and fireside lounge seating.

The homes’ interiors boast premium full-sized integrated appliances, including a Bosch five-burner gas cooktop with undermounted stainless steel single wall oven, air conditioning, over-height ceilings and ensuite bathrooms offering custom-crafted mirrored medicine cabinets, floating-like vanities and luxurious soaker tubs.

Icon’s expansive windows allow for natural sunlight to pour in; while the generous curved balconies provide an elegant, naturally inspired canvas for your own aesthetic and lifestyle — ideal for barbecue nights or to simply enjoy a glass of wine while taking in spectacular cityscape or mountain vistas.

Icon also puts you in a master-planned community that offers thoughtfully planned parks, meandering waterways, and 400,000 square feet of retail shops and services.

Centred around a five-acre park and central plaza, less than a 15-minute walk to Edmonds SkyTrain station; steps to Byrne Creek Secondary and Stride Avenue Community School — there’s no need to drive with so many nearby conveniences.

It doesn’t stop there. South Burnaby is a mecca for outdoor enthusiasts with a vast network of trails, parks, lakes, and forests.

“Icon is one of the most iconic towers in the Lower Mainland, anchoring and setting the stage for one of Canada’s largest master-planned communities that will soon be home to some 30,000 people,” says Bury. “Together, Icon and Southgate City represent the most significant and ambitious project in Ledingham McAllister’s history.”

The Icon Presentation Centre and two display suites, with one showcasing a wrap-around balcony, is located at 7662 18th Street, Burnaby. It’s open daily from noon to 5 p.m. (Closed Fridays).

Prices start from $729,900. To register or for more information, email [email protected], call 604-544-8800, or visit iconatsouthgate.com.

Occupancy is set for summer 2025. Icon is now previewing, with sales starting soon.