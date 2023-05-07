Leafs goalie Samsonov injured after Schenn rams into him

The Toronto Maple Leafs aren’t exactly creating their own luck right now.

With the Leafs down 2-0 in the series and on the road in Game 3 of a pivotal playoff matchup against the Florida Panthers, a freak accident took goaltender Ilya Samsonov out of the game.

Defending a rush from a pair of Florida players, Leafs defenceman Luke Schenn crashed into Samsonov, while also picking up a tripping minor on Florida’s Carter Verhaeghe on the play.

Samsonov left the game and has not returned.

Ilya Samsonov is heading to the dressing room after a pile-up during the second period. pic.twitter.com/O7OamT3H8C — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 7, 2023

Ilya Samsonov is headed to the locker room after this collision, with Joseph Woll taking over in net pic.twitter.com/5Q6qS8vEHW — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 7, 2023

In replacement of Samsonov, Joseph Woll was thrown into his second-ever playoff action, the first of which came in Game 1 of Toronto’s opening round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

No update is available yet about Samsonov’s condition or the nature of his injury.

Less than two minutes after Woll entered Toronto’s net, Florida’s Anthony Duclair scored on the power play to tie the game.

Kyle Dubas just went over to Matt Murray here in the pressbox. Presumably to tell him to be ready as EBUG. — David Alter (@dalter) May 7, 2023