Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov diagnosed with brain tumour

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Wednesday that 20-year-old prospect Rodion Amirov has been diagnosed with a brain tumour.

“I regret to inform our fans that Rodion Amirov has been diagnosed with a brain tumour,” Leafs’ general manager Kyle Dubas said in a statement.

Amirov, the team’s top pick at 15th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft, was with KHL’s Salavat Ufa organization this season but suffered a collarbone injury and a concussion ten games into the year.

“During the course of his recovery from this injury, he developed some new, unrelated symptoms that required ongoing extensive investigations over the last few months,” the statement continued. “Rodion is currently undergoing treatment at a medical facility in Germany and will not return to play for the remainder of the season.”

Amirov’s agent Dan Milstein shared in a statement that Amirov “is skating three times per week and working out every day.”

“Rodion is in good spirits and is determined to return back to professional hockey,” Milstein added.

Sportsnet’s Luke Fox reported that Amirov’s turned to Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot for inspiration. Parrot himself is no stranger to jarring medical diagnoses, having dealt with Hodgkin’s lymphoma before winning a gold medal at the Beijing Olympics earlier this month.

“Our medical staff has been involved throughout the process alongside Ufa’s and we are in direct contact with the facility on an ongoing basis to monitor his treatment and care,” Dubas added. “Rodion has the complete support of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ organization and we will continue to ensure he receives the best care possible throughout this process. Out of respect for Rodion and his family, the Club will not have any further comment at this time.”