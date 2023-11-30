Leafs' Nylander lived with Canucks' Hughes and brothers when younger

A funny piece of hockey history related to William Nylander and the three Hughes brothers was revealed by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman in today’s written edition of 32 Thoughts.

The reporter attached an image of current Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nylander standing with the three brothers as kids. The Swedish forward lived with the Hughes family for a couple of weeks after being drafted by the Maple Leafs in 2014, per Friedman.

“Apropos of nothing, here’s William Nylander living with the three Hughes brothers in Toronto for three weeks after Nylander was drafted by the Maple Leafs,” Friedman wrote in the article. “Jack gave up his room, in return Nylander used his left hand against him in table tennis. Just imagine the carnage created by this foursome.”

From the vault. 🔙 William Nylander lived with the three Hughes brothers in Toronto for three weeks after getting drafted by the Maple Leafs. 📸: @FriedgeHNIC pic.twitter.com/2thWdAbO7U — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 30, 2023

All four of the people in the photo above are now NHL players and among some of the best in the league. The three brothers pictured are, from left to right, Luke, Jack, and Quinn.

Nylander has had a spectacular start to the season, scoring 12 goals and adding 15 assists for 27 points in 20 games. His strong season could not have come at a better time for the forward – he’s due for a new contract next season.

Quinn has also been having a standout season of his own. The Canucks defenceman is leading all NHL blueliners in points and making a strong case for the Norris Trophy.

Jack had a great start to the season with the New Jersey Devils before missing a few games due to injury. He still has 26 points in just 15 contests and has fully established himself as a bonafide superstar. While his injury has made it tough, there was a time when Jack and Quinn were potentially on pace to become the first brothers to win the Hart and Norris trophies.

Finally, Luke is in the midst of his rookie season with the Devils and already has 13 points in his first 20 games, impressive numbers for a freshman defenceman.