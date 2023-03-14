SportsHockeyMaple LeafsCanada

Microphone malfunction: Leafs fans step up to sing American national anthem

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
Mar 14 2023, 12:24 am
Sportsnet

Is this thing on? Toronto Maple Leafs anthem singer Natalie Morris was put in a tough spot tonight, when her microphone malfunctioned during the American national anthem.

And Leafs fans were put to the test.

Morris was handed a second microphone, but that one didn’t work either.

But she continued singing anyway. And the crowd joined in.

Hockey fans at Scotiabank Arena belted out the remaining lyrics to the Star Spangled Banner, prior to Toronto’s game against the Buffalo Sabres. Luckily, the Canadian crowd knew all the words.

Hockey fans on both sides of the border were impressed, with tons of reaction flooding in on social media.

The problem appeared to be fixed prior to the start of the Canadian national anthem, as Morris was able to sing O Canada without issue.

