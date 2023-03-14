Microphone malfunction: Leafs fans step up to sing American national anthem

Is this thing on? Toronto Maple Leafs anthem singer Natalie Morris was put in a tough spot tonight, when her microphone malfunctioned during the American national anthem.

And Leafs fans were put to the test.

Morris was handed a second microphone, but that one didn’t work either.

But she continued singing anyway. And the crowd joined in.

Hockey fans at Scotiabank Arena belted out the remaining lyrics to the Star Spangled Banner, prior to Toronto’s game against the Buffalo Sabres. Luckily, the Canadian crowd knew all the words.

Mic issues during the American anthem?🎤 🇺🇸 Leafs Nation has it covered 👏 pic.twitter.com/gb4ZqjHwVj — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) March 13, 2023

No mic? No problem! 👏 Listen as the crowd at @ScotiabankArena finished singing the American anthem after a microphone malfunction! pic.twitter.com/SK8nGqP8Qn — NHL (@NHL) March 13, 2023

Mic doesn’t work for the American anthem. No problem. Us Canadians know the words 🇺🇸🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/m1kWf1lcqn — David Alter (@dalter) March 13, 2023

Hockey fans on both sides of the border were impressed, with tons of reaction flooding in on social media.

The problem appeared to be fixed prior to the start of the Canadian national anthem, as Morris was able to sing O Canada without issue.