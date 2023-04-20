EventsNewsSummerHealth & FitnessCurated

World's largest inflatable obstacle course coming to BC this summer (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Apr 20 2023, 1:09 am
themonster.canada/Instagram
If you’re looking to for ways to let your inner child out, there is no better way to do so than by running, bouncing and jumping through a 300-metre inflatable obstacle course. 

This summer, the world’s largest inflatable obstacle course called “The Monster” is coming to Victoria, BC. 

This is the first time Canadians will be able to run through the course. 


Before coming to Canada, The Monster has been a major hit in UK, according to its website, “with sell-out events across the country since 2017.”

“Our first Canadian city will be bigger and more bonkers than ever before,” the site reads. “Regress to your childhood as you take on 42 brand new obstacles including an 18m ‘Mega Slide’, a ‘Tunnel of Love’ and ‘The Bouncy Cage of Doom!'”


Tickets are on sale now for this “party playground” which is open from June 8 until June 11 at Victoria’s Royal Athletic Park.


After you complete the obstacle course folks can enjoy street food, refreshing drinks or craft beers on the site. 

“With live DJ’s, giant adult ball pits and other crazy activities available throughout the event, this will be one unmissable funfest you won’t forget,” organizers say. 

If you’re looking to visit with kids between 7 to 15-years-old there are only certain times available.

Family-oriented youth sessions are:

  • Thursday, June 8 and Friday, June 9 from 12 pm – 5 pm

  • Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 12 from 10:30 am – 5 pm

Other wise, adult sessions for people over the age of 16 years old are welcome during the  daily site hours which are:

  • Thursday, June 8 – 11:30 am – 10 pm

  • Friday, June 9 – 11:30 am – 10 pm

  • Saturday, June 10 – 10 am – 10 pm

  • Sunday, June 11 – 10 am – 10 pm

The Monster

When: June 8 to 11, 2023
Where: Royal Athletic Park – 1014 Caledonia Avenue Victoria, BC
Admission: Reserve tickets online ($30 to $35)

