Lance Reddick of "The Wire" and "John Wick" has died

Actor Lance Reddick, known worldwide for his role as Cedric Daniels on the hit TV show The Wire, has died.

TMZ reported Reddick’s death on Friday afternoon. Police officers found his body at his Studio City home in LA.

It is unclear what the cause of the star’s untimely demise was, but LA law enforcement has told TMZ that it appears to be a natural death.

Reddick was also part of the cast of John Wick, starring Keanu Reeves.

A day prior to his death, the actor had posted photos with his dogs on Instagram for National Puppy Day. A lot of his recent posts were focused on having a fun time with his pets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lance Reddick (@thereallancereddick)

Reddick began his film career with the 1998 romance movie Great Expectations as the character Anton Le Farge. His co-stars included Gwyneth Paltrow and Robert de Niro. In the same year, he was also cast in Godzilla and The Siege.

Months before his death, Reddick had filmed an episode of the upcoming show Percy Jackson and the Olympians as a guest actor, playing the role of the mythological Greek god Zeus.

The show was filmed in Vancouver and is scheduled to premiere next year.