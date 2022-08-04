CuratedPop CultureCelebrities

Lady Gaga confirmed to star in "Joker 2" alongside Joaquin Phoenix

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Aug 4 2022, 6:51 pm
Lady Gaga confirmed to star in "Joker 2" alongside Joaquin Phoenix
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY | Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Academy Award winner Lady Gaga has officially been cast as Harley Quinn in Joker 2 alongside Joaquin Phoenix.

Gaga made the announcement on her Twitter Thursday morning, posting a teaser for the highly anticipated movie, titled Joker: Folie à Deux. 

The clip is set to the song “Cheek to Cheek,” which Gaga has covered in her music career alongside the legendary Tony Bennett.

Rumour swirled earlier this year that Gaga was in talks to join the sequel.

Joker grossed more than $1 billion at the box office and went on to receive numerous Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director. Phoenix won Best Actor for his performance.

It was reported back in June that the sequel is also set to be a musical, per Variety.

Gaga has received widespread acclaim for her film roles, including a Best Actress Oscar nomination for her role in A Star Is Born, opposite Bradley Cooper.

Reaction online was swift, with many fans bracing for her press tour for the upcoming film, which is eyeing a 2024 release.

So, let the countdown begin. We can’t wait to see what Gaga brings to the table for the sequel. We are sure she’ll knock it out of the park.

Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ Curated
+ Pop Culture
+ Celebrities
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.