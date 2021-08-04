Kyle Lowry says farewell to Canada in heartfelt message after leaving Raptors

After nine seasons with the Toronto Raptors, it’s time to say farewell.

Kyle Lowry, who is moving on to play with the Miami Heat, posted a lengthy and heartfelt message Wednesday night, thanking many of the people he came in contact with during his time in Canada.

“This is hard to write but the time has come for the next chapter in my story to begin,” Lowry said in a message posted to Instagram. “The bond I share with you is unbreakable. There’s so many things I want to say about the city of Toronto, Canada as a nation. I just can’t put them all in this piece. The city of Toronto embraced me from the jump! The excitement, the enthusiasm, the hope!”

Lowry thanked teammates past and present, as well as management and coaches he played for. He even thanked Drake, saying: “You helped us get the love from the world that we deserved!”

“Toronto will forever be my second home and I will always be tied to the franchise, the city, and the country of Canada which makes me so happy to say,” Lowry added.

“Toronto you are in good hands with Pascal, OG, and Freddie my little brother, ya’ll already built the foundation and will continue to grow. I love y’all!! I’ve legit gave blood, sweat, and tears and everything I could!!! Thank you Toronto, thank you Canada this will forever be HOME!!!”