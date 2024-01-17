Kyle Lowry addresses trade rumours surrounding Raptors' Pascal Siakam

After nine years playing in Toronto, Kyle Lowry always seems to know how to find his way into Raptors fans’ hearts.

In recent days, trade rumours have been heating up with the Raptors star forward Pascal Siakam, most recently being linked to a possible deal with the Indiana Pacers that could include Bruce Brown Jr. and up to a reported three first-round draft picks.

With Lowry and Siakam playing together from 2016 to 2021 (and winning the NBA championship together in 2019), the two have the type of bond few teammates can only ever hope for.

And with Lowry’s Miami Heat in town Wednesday for the second time this season to play the Raptors, the 37-year-old point guard addressed the rumours swirling around his ex-teammate.

“Pascal’s one of the ultimate professional athletes there is. I think he’s going to continue to do his job at a high level no matter what. I don’t have advice for him but I know he’s going to go out there and play his game and control what he can control,” Lowry told reporters this morning at Miami’s pregame shootaround.

Siakam, a two-time All-Star and a two-time member of the end-of-season All-NBA team, has averaged 22.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 39 games this season. Drafted by Toronto in 2016, he’s spent his entire professional basketball career in Toronto’s organization, suiting up for 510 games in that span.

“Pascal, my beloved one, is one of the most coveted players in our league, he’s one of the most talented players in our league and whatever happens with him he’ll be successful. And I’m always going to love him and support him and be happy for him no matter what happens,” Lowry added.

Tip-off for Wednesday’s contest is set for 4:30 pm PT/7:30 pm ET.