Why pursuing an education will have a positive impact on your career

Over the next 10 years, there are expected to be well over a million job openings in BC according to WorkBC’s Labour Market Outlook Report. With 75% of those opportunities requiring some form of post-secondary training, the first step to finding a job you love is getting the education you need.

Beyond the professional realm, higher education is a personal journey of growth and self-discovery. It challenges you to explore your interests, question assumptions, and broaden your perspectives.

Whether you’re passionate about sciences, arts, business, or technology and aspire to be a business leader, a scientist, an artist, or a tech professional, Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) provides the tools, guidance, and opportunities to turn your ambitions into accomplishments.

Why choose KPU?

Kwantlen Polytechnic University offers a diverse range of programs catering to individuals at various stages of their educational and professional journeys. Whether you’re a high school student approaching graduation or a mid-career professional seeking to change or enhance your career, KPU has a program tailored for you.

Kwantlen Polytechnic University is renowned for its hands-on, practical learning approach — a trademark of the university. Students apply theoretical knowledge in real-world scenarios, preparing them for their desired careers.

Many programs at KPU incorporate paid work experience, practicums, and cooperative education opportunities, allowing graduates to enter the workforce with industry experience. Some students even secure employment through these embedded work opportunities within their programs.

What sets KPU apart?

One of the distinctive features of KPU is its commitment to providing an intimate learning experience. With a maximum class size of 35 students, KPU ensures a close-knit classroom environment where you have the opportunity to know your instructors and peers personally. This creates an atmosphere where your voice is valued and heard, fostering a supportive learning community.

The university’s commitment to accessibility is evident through flexible scheduling options and a variety of courses offered both online and in-person across five campuses in the lower mainland. This student-centred approach ensures that learning at KPU is tailored to individual needs and preferences.

For those with significant work experience, KPU offers a unique opportunity to accelerate studies through Prior Learning Assessment and Recognition (PLAR). This process recognizes and awards credit for learning acquired outside the formal post-secondary education system, acknowledging the value of your work, training, and other experiences.

Final thoughts

In essence, KPU is a welcoming institution that accommodates learners from diverse backgrounds and stages of life. Whether you are at the crossroads of high school graduation or a seasoned professional contemplating a change, KPU provides the resources, programs, and support to help you embark on a successful educational and career journey.

Seize the chance to unlock your future at KPU and embark on a transformative journey that will shape the rest of your life. Your dreams are within reach, and KPU is here to help you make them come true. If you’re looking for a place where bolder and braver is just the beginning, this is the place for you. Learn more via kpu.ca/what-will-it-mean-to-you.