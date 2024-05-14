Photo of Kurt Cobain's hand sets record with $75K Vancouver auction sale

A photo of musician Kurt Cobain’s hand recently sold for $75,000 at a Vancouver auction, setting a new record for the photographer’s work.

Michael Stipe snapped the photo of the Nirvana lead singer’s hand back in 1993 when he wore two rings and a watch, with a small tattoo visible. Stipe was also in the music scene as a member of the band REM.

The piece was auctioned as part of the Capture Photography Festival, which happened in April. The funds raised supported the non-profit festival, which also has an educational partnership with Emily Carr University.

A Douglas Coupland oil painting titled Northwest Passage was also auctioned at the festival, going to a bidder who offered $150,000.

“We are immensely honoured to have auctioned two incredible works at Saturday’s event, raising significant funds for Capture Photography Festival which will ensure we are able to continue providing a platform for lens-based artists,” executive director and chief curator Emmy Lee Wall said in a news release.

Capture happens every April and has been going on since 2013. It incorporates gallery exhibits, public art, tours, films, artist talks, and other community events.