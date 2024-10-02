As interest rates start to dip in Canada, now’s the perfect time to dive into the housing market — especially in Port Moody, one of the most up-and-coming areas in Metro Vancouver.

Enter Ksana — one of the area’s most exciting developments and investment opportunities purposely built for all of life’s moments.

Ksana features two six-story buildings housing 187 family-friendly residences, offering one- to three-bedroom homes, and residents will get to fully experience everything Port Moody has to offer. With amenities designed to enrich your life, promote community, and add value to your home’s future resale value, Ksana is the ideal place to live and thrive.

But don’t take our word for it; here are just a few things you can look forward to after investing in your dream home in Port Moody.

Connection to nature

Find a serene calm amongst your day-to-day life with Port Moody’s natural surroundings situated by the Burrard Inlet fjord — giving you plenty of picturesque shoreline trails perfect for a stroll or a bike ride.

Ksana also has close proximity to six different parks, including being a 15-minute walk from the popular Rocky Point Park, a vibrant community park equipped with a fully functional playground and spray parks all summer long.

Exciting culinary scene

Port Moody is a paradise for foodies, boasting an array of fantastic restaurants just a short walk from Ksana.

There are numerous local cafés like Cafe Divano and Outpost Coffee nearby, so you’ll never be short on options for your morning coffee. Morning brunch with friends can be had at The Hard Bean Brunch Co., a beloved local spot conveniently located right around the corner.

You’re also in close proximity to Murray Street, aptly nicknamed Brewers Row, which gives you access to a selection of different breweries near each other — helping you responsibly sip the night away with friends. Residents at Ksana are primed to enjoy all of the culinary delights this vibrant community has to offer.

Everything at your fingertips

Port Moody’s shopping scene offers everything you need, from everyday essentials to a bit of retail therapy.

There are nearby, local grocery stores you can rely on like Thrifty Foods and Kin’s Farm Market, which are beloved BC staples and are always stocked with fresh, high-quality products. If you prefer one-stop shopping, both Newport Village and Heritage Mountain Shopping Centre are just a short walk away, providing a variety of options to meet your needs.

Need to head into the city? Ksana offers connectivity across the Lower Mainland, being just a six-minute walk from Moody Centre Station.

Live your best life

Where you live should inspire you to be the best version of yourself, and Port Moody is equipped to do just that.

On top of all the natural trails and parks you have access to, there’s also the state-of-the-art Port Moody Rec Complex or nearby Bettie Allard YMCA to keep you connected to the community and stay fit.

If you’re searching for the ideal place to put down roots for your family, Port Moody has excellent educational options at every level, including Port Moody Secondary’s IB Program. Not to mention, at Ksana, you’ll get access to in-building daycare!

The best development on the block

Last, but not least, while not a mainstay feature of Port Moody (yet), Ksana and all of its amenities are certainly reason enough to invest in this lively area.

With outdoor rooftop decks and a private courtyard alongside an indoor games room, entertainment lounge, and wellness room, you’ll be able to seize every moment of this spirited residential community — with plenty of opportunity to create meaningful connections.

This is on top of the modern home interiors that seamlessly blend durability, aesthetics, and low maintenance.

If you’re looking to get a piece of Port Moody for yourself, there’s no better place than Ksana. Register now for more information and reach out to the sales team for fantastic incentive opportunities only available at Ksana!