Kraft Dinner pop-up kitchens are now a thing, and residents in Toronto can order creative combinations of this Canadian staple.

Picture hot dogs, burgers, poutines and more, loaded with cheesy, delicious mac n’ cheese.

On Tuesday, KD announced that they have opened “Pep-Up” shops in Toronto and Etobicoke to deliver some comfort eats this January.

“Need a January pick me up? KDone,” said Kraft Dinner in a tweet. “Add some pep to your front step with our limited-time KD Pep-Up Shop, delivering comfort now through UberEats.”

But these aren’t just your regular bowls. Although they can deliver an already prepped bowl of KD for $8.99, their new “KD Original Creations,” like the KD Dog, KD Bacon Burger and BBQ Fried Bombs, are where it’s at.

Their burg is made with 100% fresh ground chuck burger, Heinz Ketchup topped with crispy bacon, Kraft Dinner, pickles, and crispy onions, all between a toasted potato bun.

Looking for something less filling? Their KD Bites tossed in cheese powder or, for an extra kick, tossed in a cayenne salt rub and served with Bomb Sauce (Kraft Blue Cheese Dressing and BULLS-EYE BBQ Sauce)

To make things even MORE Canadian, they also have a KD Poutine. They’re Bites bathed in gravy and topped with cheese curds.

They also have a selection of pasta dishes a la KD mac n’ cheese that makes your experience a little more elevated.

As for drinks, they also have a selection of milkshakes and smoothies to pair with your monstrosity of a dinner.

Unfortunately for the rest of Canada, these kitchens are only available in Toronto, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if they seek to expand across the country.