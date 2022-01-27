FoodFood EventsFood News

Kraft Dinner pop-up kitchens can now be found in Toronto

Karen Doradea
Karen Doradea
|
Jan 27 2022, 3:09 pm
Kraft Dinner pop-up kitchens can now be found in Toronto
KD Pep-Up Shop/Uber Eats
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Emelle's Catering - West Side Kitchen

Burgers, Cafes

Emelle's Catering - West Side Kitchen
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle UBC

Asian, Bubble Tea

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle UBC
Anh and Chi

Vietnamese, Cocktails

Anh and Chi
Central City Taphouse & Kitchen

Steakhouse, Pubs and Breweries

Central City Taphouse & Kitchen
Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio False Creek and Ambleside

Seafood, Sushi

Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio False Creek and Ambleside
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle EXPRESS - Brentwood

Asian, Fast-Food

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle EXPRESS - Brentwood

Kraft Dinner pop-up kitchens are now a thing, and residents in Toronto can order creative combinations of this Canadian staple.

Picture hot dogs, burgers, poutines and more, loaded with cheesy, delicious mac n’ cheese.

On Tuesday, KD announced that they have opened “Pep-Up” shops in Toronto and Etobicoke to deliver some comfort eats this January.

“Need a January pick me up? KDone,” said Kraft Dinner in a tweet. “Add some pep to your front step with our limited-time KD Pep-Up Shop, delivering comfort now through UberEats.”

But these aren’t just your regular bowls. Although they can deliver an already prepped bowl of KD for $8.99, their new “KD Original Creations,” like the KD Dog, KD Bacon Burger and BBQ Fried Bombs, are where it’s at.

Their burg is made with 100% fresh ground chuck burger, Heinz Ketchup topped with crispy bacon, Kraft Dinner, pickles, and crispy onions, all between a toasted potato bun.

kraft dinner pop-up

KD Pep-Up Shop/Uber Eats

Looking for something less filling? Their KD Bites tossed in cheese powder or, for an extra kick, tossed in a cayenne salt rub and served with Bomb Sauce (Kraft Blue Cheese Dressing and BULLS-EYE BBQ Sauce)

kraft dinner pop-up

KD Pep-Up Shop/Uber Eats

To make things even MORE Canadian, they also have a KD Poutine. They’re Bites bathed in gravy and topped with cheese curds.

They also have a selection of pasta dishes a la KD mac n’ cheese that makes your experience a little more elevated.

As for drinks, they also have a selection of milkshakes and smoothies to pair with your monstrosity of a dinner.

Unfortunately for the rest of Canada, these kitchens are only available in Toronto, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if they seek to expand across the country.

Karen DoradeaKaren Doradea
+ Dished
+ Food Events
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT