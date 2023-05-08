Expect traffic disruptions on Knight Street Bridge for maintenance work

TransLink is advising drivers to expect some traffic disruptions on the Knight Street Bridge over some periods for the remainder of the year due to structural rehabilitation work.

This includes deck bearing replacement, deck resurfacing, and cycling/pedestrian replacement, which will provide more protective separation between vehicles and pedestrians/cyclists.

Most of the work will occur overnight and require some single-lane traffic closures in both directions.

Bearing replacement work will be completed by late Summer 2023, and pavement rehabilitation and railing replacement work by late Fall 2023. All work should be done by December 2023.

The four-lane bridge opened in 1974, and it sees over 100,000 vehicles on average per day. It is a major route for freight truck traffic to/from the port.

The public transit authority holds jurisdiction over the Knight Street Bridge, Golden Ears Bridge, and the existing Pattullo Bridge. The current Knight Street Bridge rehabilitation project is part of TransLink’s Maintenance and Upgrade Program.