Kith rumoured to be opening first Canadian location

New York City-based fashion and lifestyle brand Kith is gearing up to open its first Canadian location in Toronto’s Yorkville neighbourhood.

Kith has yet to officially announce its long-rumoured location at 78 Yorkville Avenue; however, details of the brand’s arrival north of the border have been leaking for over a year, and there is mounting evidence that an opening is imminent.

Rumours of Kith’s future presence in Toronto were all but confirmed in late June, when the company posted jobs, including an assistant general manager position who would be responsible for “managing the operational efficiencies of the store staff and customer experience.”

Despite a lack of official announcement, Kith’s own website now quietly confirms a Toronto location through a product in its online store.

This new $96 T-shirt (which we promise is not a typo) reveals that not only is Toronto getting Kith’s trendy apparel, but it appears the city will also be the next location of the associated ice cream shop, Kith Treats Cafe.

The brand got its start in New York City in 2011, founded by Ronnie Fieg as an apparel and footwear boutique, before eventually expanding to other US cities, and, eventually, international destinations like Paris, London, and Tokyo starting in 2020.

The Toronto store would bring Kith to its fourth country and is expected to open as the brand’s 16th location.