Hudson's Bay permanently closing another department store in Ontario

Department store chain Hudson’s Bay is set to permanently close another one of its locations in Ontario next year.

According to Retail Insider, the chain will officially shut down its location at the Burlington Centre in June 2024, after being open for just over three decades.

The location’s in-store Zellers shop will be moved to the Hudson’s Bay store at Bramalea City Centre and is scheduled to open in September 2023. Burlington’s second Hudson’s Bay location in Mapleview Centre will remain open.

You might also like: You'll soon be able to earn Air Miles at Dollarama

Bed Bath & Beyond officially relaunches online in Canada

Costco is cracking down on membership sharing — here's what you should know

“HBC continually looks at opportunities to optimize its real estate portfolio. Given the proximity of Burlington Centre just 3.5 kms to Mapleview Mall, Hudson’s Bay has made the decision to close its Burlington Centre location in June 2024,” a statement from the company to Retail Insider reads.

“While these decisions are difficult they are the right ones for our business, reflecting market changes and our vision for the future,” the spokesperson continued.

“We are committed to treating every associate with respect and fairness through this process, and transfer opportunities will be explored where feasible.”

Hudson’s Bay previously shuttered its historic flagship location at Yonge and Bloor in Toronto in May 2022.