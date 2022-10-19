Boyfriend who tried covering up killing of Kiran Dhesi sentenced to 7 years

Five years after the tragic death of Surrey teen Bhavkiran “Kiran” Dhesi, the man found guilty of fatally shooting her and trying to cover up her death has learned his fate.

Harjot Singh Deo was sentenced in a BC Supreme Court courtroom Tuesday to seven years in prison, minus time served in custody for manslaughter and for indignity to her remains.

Dhesi was 19 years old when she was killed in Deo’s bedroom inside his family’s home.

Her body was found in a burned-out SUV. She had recently received a kidney transplant and was a Kwantlen University student. She had no connection to organized crime.

Deo, who was Dhesi’s boyfriend, was originally charged with one count of second-degree murder and was arrested two years after her death at the Vancouver International Airport.

Two of Deo’s family members, his mother and sister, were also charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Charges against his sister were stayed. His mother, Manjit Kaur Deo, was sentenced to a conditional discharge and handed 12 months of probation.

An additional two other family members, Gurvinder Singh Deo and Talwinder Singh Khun Khun were also charged in the case, a judge found them not guilty earlier this month.

As he spent more than 230 days in custody, the total jail time will be just over six years.