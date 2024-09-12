35-year-old veteran NHL goalie joins rookie camp roster

The New York Islanders might just have the oldest rookie camp attendee in the NHL.

On Thursday, it was revealed that veteran goaltender Keith Kinkaid, who has 13 seasons of NHL experience, is taking part in the Islanders’ ongoing rookie camp. Unsurprisingly, the 35-year-old’s presence at a camp typically filled with young prospects has raised a few eyebrows.

“I’m just putting my best foot forward. Just be a pro and a rookie,” the Long Island native, who went unsigned over the offseason, told reporters after hitting the ice.

He even joked about his age in an X post later in the day.

Kinkaid, who spent a long tenure with the New Jersey Devils before serving as a backup for the Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers, Boston Bruins, and Colorado Avalanche, recently signed a professional tryout (PTO) with the Islanders. He’s been training at Isles’ Northwell Health Ice Center, keeping himself game-ready for a potential NHL return.

“I just want to bring some experience and kind of show the way,” Kinkaid said. “This is my 14th season, and I just want to do anything I can to turn heads to still got a lot left in the tank.”

Along with planning an NHL comeback, the netminder is also thrilled to wear the jersey of his boyhood team.

“I did grow up an Islanders fan. I loved going to the Coliseum,” Kinkaid added. “That was always a joy in my life. This is really cool.”

With 169 NHL games under his belt, including a .905 save percentage and 2.91 GAA, Kinkaid brings experience few at the camp can match. And he seems eager to impart that wisdom on some of the prospects who are nearly half his age.

“I want to help them any way I can,” Kinkaid said. “Maybe throw in a two-pad stack every once in a while… I guess I’m dating myself now.”

While Kinkaid’s chances of securing a long-term spot with the Islanders remain unclear—especially with the team’s goaltending depth—it’s clear that his veteran presence is already having an impact.