Want to freshen up your holiday menu with some tasty recipes? Look no further.

Whether you’re hosting a post-Easter egg hunt dinner for family or serving up some brunch while you catch up with friends, we’ve got a couple of recipes that are sure to please.

King’s Hawaiian recently launched its iconic Original Hawaiian Sweet Rolls in Canada, and they’re the perfect addition to your Easter celebrations (or any celebration, for that matter).

Soft, fluffy, and just the right amount of sweet, the rolls are super versatile and can be incorporated into all kinds of dishes, both sweet and savoury, or even eaten straight out of the pack. The options are endless.

Here are two of our favourite recipes that you can make with Original Hawaiian Sweet Rolls to get you started.

Hawaiian Ham & Cheese Sliders

Grilled cheese is a staple comfort food that never fails to satisfy, but why not take it to the next level?

With this recipe, we’re adding a little pizazz to help elevate the much-loved classic, by using King’s Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Rolls. Think crunchy, creamy, chewy, salty, and sweet all at once, this one is for all the Hawaiian pizza lovers out there.

These sliders are quick and easy to make but pack a lot of flavour — and just wait until you see that cheese pull!

Ingredients:

1 package of King’s Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Rolls

6oz ham slices

6oz pineapple, sliced thick

6 slices Swiss cheese

3 tbsp unsalted butter

Method:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Remove the King’s Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Rolls from the package, keeping the loaf intact. Carefully slice the entire loaf open to create a top and a bottom section of connected rolls and place the bottom half of the rolls on a baking sheet. Add the Swiss cheese, followed by ham, then pineapple, in even layers on the bottom section and place the top section of rolls on top to create one large sandwich. Brush the top section of the rolls with melted butter and cover with foil. Bake for 10 minutes, or until the cheese is melted. Then remove the foil and bake for an additional 2 minutes until the tops are golden brown. Slice into individual sliders — et voila!

When it comes to a sweet treat, there’s nothing more satisfying than a warm batch of homemade cinnamon rolls. One of the best things about using King’s Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Rolls here is that you can save a whole lot of baking time — meaning there’s more time to spend with friends and family.

Soft, gooey, sweet, and so easy to make, this recipe is destined to be your new go-to and better than anything you can buy at a store. Get ready for pure cinnamon heaven.

Ingredients:

For rolls:

2 packages of King’s Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Rolls

1 stick butter (½ cup softened)

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

For icing:

2 cups powdered sugar

4 tsp milk

Method:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and butter a baking sheet. Combine the softened butter, honey, vanilla, and powdered sugar in a small bowl and mix thoroughly to create honey butter. Remove the King’s Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Rolls from the package, keeping the loaf intact. Carefully slice the entire loaf open to create a top and a bottom section of connected rolls and place the bottom half of the rolls on a baking sheet. Spread both cut sides of the rolls generously with the honey butter. Combine the sugar and cinnamon, then sprinkle over the honey butter. Combine the tops and bottoms of the rolls, creating one large sandwich and brush the tops with the remaining honey butter. Cover with foil a nd bake for 20 to 25 minutes until warm. Meanwhile, combine powdered sugar and milk until desired consistency is reached. The more milk you use, the thinner the icing. Remove the rolls from the oven and drizzle the mixture over the top. Serve warm and enjoy!

Hot tip: You can also pipe the icing over the rolls making a “cross” on each one to make King’s Hawaiian Cinnamon Hot Cross Buns!

