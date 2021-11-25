Massive construction of new King George Hub community underway in Surrey

In 2015, PCI Developments announced it would establish itself in Surrey’s ever-expanding core with the launch of King George Hub.

All 738 homeowners who previously bought in 2017 are happily taking possession of Hub One and Two this summer. The new 886 homes sold in the recently launched Plaza One and Two towers are now under construction and slated for completion in 2025.

With that, the buildings are expected to reshape the city’s skyline and breathe new life into the district.

Surrey, which is projected to surpass Vancouver population-wise by 2030, continues to attract young urbanites and families who are hoping to steer clear of Vancouver’s sky-high housing costs — without sacrificing their city-slicking lifestyles.

And for Vancouverites looking to rent a piece of this exciting metropolis, 371 purpose-built rental homes are underway and will be move-in ready in time for the new year at The Line at King George Hub.

Centred around a landscaped plaza with bustling walkways, cafes, shops, restaurants, and spots to grab a seat and enjoy coffee with a friend, the new homes promise endless charms and effortless convenience — the community has even been praised as being so walkable your feet may be able to take you just about everywhere you need to go.

Among those everyday conveniences are a Save-On-Foods, Rexall Drugstore, which are both part of the King Hub community, in addition to the nearby Central City Shopping Centre, T&T Supermarket, and easy-to-access transit — including a nearby SkyTrain station, the Expo Line, RapidBus line, and Translink options.

Additionally, Westland Insurance and Spaces prepare to open in 2022 in the newly built 170,000 sq ft of office space.

Plus, with the addition of the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain extension, the area is expected to become one of the most connected neighbourhoods in the Lower Mainland.

Inside the future secure rental homes of The Line at King George Hub, which are now renting, will be bright interiors, designed by BYU Design. The homes are nearly as interconnected as the community, with open-concept and easy-to-navigate spaces.

To be admired are also the oversized windows, which yield stellar views of the city and surrounding nature.

Laminate wood flooring will provide a sense of warmth, while the custom colour palettes — light and dark — allow residents to inject a bit of personality into their home.

In terms of appliances, between the Whirlpool freestanding fridge and freezer, Whirlpool dishwasher, Whirlpool electric range and oven, and AEG built-in hood fan, there’s much to envy.

Did we mention the bathrooms? Think porcelain tiles, quartz countertops, porcelain undermount sinks, and sleek chrome fixtures.

Since this place pretty much has everything, you won’t be surprised to learn it also has tons of amenities — and we’re talking thousands of square feet of them.

From health and wellness to entertainment, relaxation, and work, the complex has multiple specially designed spaces — The Sky Lounge (level 35 rooftop) and The Junction (level 3 podium) — that emphasize varying facets of everyday life.

This includes workspaces, gym and yoga spaces, a theatre, a games area, an outdoor kids play area, dedicated outdoor seating and a BBQ area, and a rooftop lounge with an indoor TV lounge and kitchen.

PCI Developments is an award-winning, Vancouver-based real estate developer with a reputation for creating distinctive and thriving mixed-use communities that enhance the urban environment.

For more information on renting at The Line at King George Hub, you can register at rentthelinekgh.com.