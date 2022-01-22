Kim Kardashian wore three custom dresses by Toronto-based designer Kathryn Bowen for her newest campaign, shot by Canadian photographer Greg Swales.

The 41-year-old sported the gorgeous mesh looks in nude, black and white in the promotional photos for her highly anticipated Jeff Latham II by KKW Fragrance collection, which drops on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kathryn Bowen (@kathrynbowen__)

Kathryn, who is a CAFA nominated designer, took to Instagram to share the exciting news.

“@kimkardashian wearing three custom mesh looks I designed and created for her upcoming fragrance launch,” she wrote in a caption, alongside images of Kim in all three looks.

“Thank you @kimkardashian and the @kkwfragrance team for commissioning these looks. And thank you for trusting me to pull this off from my tiny Toronto studio. A very surreal experience,” she also penned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

Each look corresponded to one of the three fragrances, which were developed in collaboration with famed florist Jeff Leatham. She wore a strapless bike short number to match the white Iconic Gardenia scent and the nude sleeveless dress as she held the taupe colored Rare Fig bottle. Kim was also pictured in a strapless black bustier dress.

This marks the second collection between the two: the original trio of scents — Desert Rose, Jasmine Air and Night Iris — dropped last April.

Leatham is best known for his role as creative director of the Four Seasons George V Hotel in Paris, which is renowned for their florals, as well as his floral designs for the Four Seasons Hotels in Beverly Hills and the Wynn and Encore Casinos in Las Vegas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JEFF LEATHAM (@jeffleatham)

He is also a longtime friend of Kris Jenner and the Kardashian clan.

The bottles from Jeff’s latest collaboration with Kim uniquely double as mini vases, as an homage to his career as a florist.

Vancouver native Greg Swales, who shot the campaign, also shared the photos to his Instagram page.

Jeff commented back, “You are so talented – thank you so much!!”

Bowen launched her clothing brand in 2018 following her graduation from the Royal College of Fashion in London. Before returning home to Toronto, she also had a stacked resume with internships at Marc Jacobs and Jonathan Saunders.