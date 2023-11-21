KFC is offering buy-one-get-one-free buckets for a limited time

Black Friday is just around the corner, and Canadians will be keen to get their hands on a great deal on the latest electronics and clothing.

However, this year KFC is also getting in on the action with buy-one-get-one-free buckets of chicken at locations across Canada over Black Friday weekend.

That’s right; you can get double the amount of finger lickin’ good chicken for a bargain price.

All you need to do to claim the offer is order a six-, 10-, or 14-piece bucket through the KFC website or the app for in-store pick-up.

You can also get the deal for delivery on SkipTheDishes, Uber Eats, or DoorDash.

Whether you’re spending time at the mall or simply online shopping this Black Friday weekend, you can enjoy a heaping bucket of fried chicken on the side.

Get this promo from November 23 to 27.