Former TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond named head of US transit consultancy

Kevin Desmond, the former CEO of TransLink, has been appointed as the principal and national director of the transit and rail division of Sam Schwartz.

The New York City-based company performs planning, engineering, and consulting work in traffic and transportation for government, the private sector, and not-for-profit organizations.

“Sam Schwartz is thrilled to welcome Kevin to our team of transit professionals. His leadership of some of North America’s most innovative systems has been defined by an incisive understanding of the interconnections between transit and climate change, equity, economic development, public health, and the other challenges our communities face,” said Michael A. Shamma, president of Sam Schwartz, in a statement.

“Our firm is, likewise, driven by the insight that transportation is about far more than getting from Point A to Point B. With Kevin at the helm, I look forward to our transit practice delivering holistic insights and catalyzing pathbreaking solutions for transportation providers nationwide.”

After five years in the leadership role, Desmond announced his decision last fall to depart from TransLink and return to the United States to rejoin his family and pursue new opportunities. He left the organization in February 2021.

Prior to his time in Metro Vancouver, he was the general manager of King County Metro Transit in Seattle for 12 years.

“I am honoured to be joining Sam Schwartz at a decisive moment for public transportation,” said Desmond. “In this season of rebuilding, operators face both enormous challenges and tremendous opportunities as they look to the post-pandemic future of mobility. With its 25-year legacy of putting people and the planet first, I believe Sam Schwartz is uniquely positioned to help governments, agencies, and non-profits pursue more sustainable, just, and safe mobility services. I am excited to help lead this vital work.”

Gigi-Chen-Kuo, the Chief Legal Officer and Executive Vice President of Corporate Services, has been serving as TransLink’s interim CEO since Desmond’s departure.

Last month, the public transit authority announced Kevin Quinn will take on the helm of TransLink CEO starting on July 19. Quinn is currently the head of the Maryland Transit Administration, one of the major public transit authorities within the Baltimore-Washington DC region.