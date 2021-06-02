Stunning West Kelowna winery launching live music series this summer

We’re not sure about you, but fantasies of sun-soaked days and dreamy summer nights are what sustained us through the dreary winter months. As temperatures climb and the days grow longer, it finally seems those reveries are on the brink of coming true.

If you’ve been thirsting for new experiences — like, say, ones that involve sipping wine, devouring delicious food, and getting down to live music in a sublime setting — then we suspect you’re going to want to grab tickets to Grizzli Winery’s Golden Hour: Music in the Vineyard Series.

Located in the heart of the Okanagan, the architecturally award-winning Grizzli Winery is compounding all of our favourite summer activities into a handful of fun-fuelled evenings.

From the rotating musical acts and food trucks, the dazzling Golden Hour events involve sipping homegrown, delightful red and white table wines, fruit wines, and Grizzli’s famous icewines, while taking in the mountainous surroundings and enchanting live music.

On Fridays throughout the summer, from June 25 to September 3, the revolving roster of musicians and food trucks means no evening will be the same.

Plus, you know what they say, the early bird gets the…wine? For a limited time, Grizzli is offering Early Bird pricing on admission for two people for the whole summer (though the number of tickets is limited). Otherwise, individual tickets are $25 a pop for each date.

Still not quite sure what to expect? Here’s a sneak peek at a few of the series’ highly anticipated musical (and culinary) acts.

Blues and pizza

On Friday, June 25, Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayne will be kicking off the series with his soulful vocals and powerful piano skills. Food-wise, Inferno Woodfired Pizza will be there to keep you satiated as you sway the night away.

Jazz and tacos

The dynamic jazz songstress Kinga will be storming the stage on Friday, July 9. West Coast-inspired street food, courtesy of Surfside California Tacos, will be on standby to fulfill your noshing needs.

Indie and street fare

Indie-lovers won’t want to miss the Fleetwood Mac-inspired sounds of Rumour Mill, the Canadian-American duo headed by Aline Daigle and Anna Katarina. When all that grooving gets you hungry, you can head over to Street Eats Kelowna’s food truck for hand-cut fries, donairs, and smoked pork tacos.

For a closer look at all the series has to offer, you can take a look at the full schedule here.

When it comes to Grizzli, great wine is all about bringing people together. Since its inception, the local hub has embraced art, culture, and diversity as a means of growing and inspiring the local community.

The winery’s Music in the Vineyard series is just the latest iteration of this enduring ethos, so best get your hands on some tickets while you still can.

When: Each Friday from June 25 to September 3*

Schedule:

Friday, June 25, 2021- Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayne Trio

Friday, July 9, 2021- Kinga

Friday, July 23, 2021- Lost N Found

Friday, August 20, 2021- Rumour Mill

Friday, September 3, 2021- The Harshmellows

Time: 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm; Doors open at 7 pm

Where: Grizzli Winery – 2550 Boucherie Road, Kelowna

How: Early Bird pricing – $125 gets you Golden Hour Live Music admission for two to all five shows (limited Early Bird tickets available) | Regular Price – $25 per ticket per date

*Grizzli Winery continues to make the health and safety of its community top priority. All events are scheduled unless otherwise advised per the current public health guidelines.