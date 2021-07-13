West Kelowna winery launches dazzling night market under the stars

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Picture this: it’s a balmy, warm dusk at a mountainside night market, you’re sipping on a glass of home-grown wine as you sway to live music; you make your way from one delicious food vendor to the next, sampling the local fare and taking in the crafts of local artisans.

This isn’t a fever dream, it’s the night market series that’s coming to Kelowna’s Grizzli Winery this summer.

As part of the vineyard’s Summer Soiree: A Grizzli Night Market series, the vine-lined hills of this stunning winery will be transformed into the ultimate summer activity every Friday and Saturday of August and finishing Labour Day long weekend.

Rooted in the heart of the Okanagan, Grizzli’s unique geography of mountains, lakes, and spectrum of weather makes for remarkably diverse wines.

Inspired by everything local, the winery is energized by its neighbourhood talents and prides itself on continuing to cultivate community growth — especially through culture and the arts. Here, everyone is invited to join in and enjoy the experience of being surrounded by art, nature, and that inimitable Okanagan flair.

Nestled within the winery’s 23-acre estate, West Kelowna’s newest attraction will showcase the talent of local musicians, chefs, live entertainers, and vendors. These enchanting evenings are the perfect opportunity for locals and tourists alike to eat, sip, play, and shop under the stars.

The Instagram-worthy and pet-friendly soirees, which are all taking place al fresco, will feature a myriad of international flavours and mouthwatering food vendors such as Street Eats, The Lobster Pot, Nomadic Bannock, and Meat The Neighbours BBQ.

Local artisans, like Adorables, Bling Beauty Bar, Little Bach Co., Luca Ella Boutique, Okanagan Stitching Co., and Snow & Swirl Artistry will have everything from jewelry to home decor, art on display and for purchase at the night market. There will be plenty of entertainment, including life-size Jenga, bean bag toss, dancers, and local musicians.

Wine flights and tastings will be available, as well as by-the-glass offerings at the event’s outdoor wine bar. A mixologist will be on-site mixing up Grizzli’s signature wine spritzers, cocktails, and icewine martinis.

Since admission is free, all you have to do is show up ready to soak up that warm evening air and enjoy yourself. Though, we suggest you arrive hungry so that you can take in the abundance of delectable dishes, sumptuous street food, craft cocktails, and food and wine pairings that will be at your fingertips.

If you don’t get a taste of everything your first time around, don’t worry, there will be lots of opportunities to sample new things (or go back for seconds) at the ongoing night market series.

In fact, after a year spent (mostly) indoors, you may just want to make it your new weekend ritual.

When: Every Friday and Saturday in August and the first weekend of September 2021

Time: 6 pm to 10 pm

Where: Grizzli Winery – 2550 Boucherie Road, Kelowna

How: Free admission

Night Market Music Schedule

August 6: Orange Sol Trio – 6 pm to 10 pm

August 7: Rick ‘Poppa Dawg’ – 6 pm to 10 pm

August 13: Glory Days Duo – 6 pm to 10 pm

August 14: The Tree Huggers – 6 pm to 10 pm

August 20: Rumour Mills Golden Hour Concert 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm (tickets required)

August 21: Black Cat Soul – 6 pm to 10 pm

August 27: Glory Days Duo – 6 pm to 10 pm

August 28: The Tree Huggers – 6 pm to 10 pm

September 3: The Harshmellows Golden Hour Concert 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm (tickets required)

September 4: Orange Sol Trio – 6 pm to 10 pm

You can find out more by visiting grizzliwinery.com/markets.

