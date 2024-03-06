Kelly Olynyk shares heartwarming reason why he committed to Raptors

Kelly Olynyk met with the media today, one day after signing a two-year, $26.25 million contract extension with the Toronto Raptors.

It’s clear that part of the reason Olynyk put pen to paper with his hometown team was just that, a chance to play in the place he was born.

“It was an amazing welcome, homecoming,” Olynyk told reporters, referencing the reception he’s received since the Raptors traded for him on February 8. “Enjoying being home, on home soil. That’s been really special. The staff and the organization has been top tier, it’s been great.”

The 32-year-old Canadian is averaging 9.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in nine games since the Raptors acquired him.

“They traded for me, they wanted me here. Just to reciprocate that love and show that I do want to be here too.

“I’ve wanted to be here since I was four years old. It’s special. To create that trust and that bond. Hopefully I’ll be here for the rest of my career.”

While being a Canadian on Canada’s team is obviously meaningful to Olynyk, he was clear that more went into his decision to commit to the Raptors.

“I’m from here… that definitely helps,” Olynyk said. “It doesn’t hurt, [but] I think it’s about the fit and the organization. Obviously playing in your home country for your home team is pretty special. It’s a unique experience… But it’s bigger than that, it’s beyond that.”

If there was any doubt about Olynyk’s fit on a rebuilding Raptors team, head coach Darko Rajakovic removed it. He believes Olynyk will provide important leadership for his team.

“I’m ecstatic, I’m so happy,” Rajakovic told reporters. “I think that he’s the right guy for our team, the right fit… He comes to our team in the right moment to help with our young core.”