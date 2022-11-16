This Insta filter lets you cheer on Canada Soccer's men's national team

Overcoming a nearly four-decade streak, the Canada Soccer’s Men’s national team has qualified to play on the world stage in Qatar this year — marking their second time competing in the team’s history.

While this is an exciting time for soccer in Canada, feeling connected to the team while they play halfway across the world can feel like a challenge.

That’s why GE Appliances Canada, one of the top supporters of soccer in the country, developed a new way for Canadians to cheer on the national team while they’re in Qatar. With the brand-new GE #KeepUpCan AR Instagram filter, fans can cheer on Canada from the comfort of their living room.

Using AR technology, this new filter lets you participate in a virtual game of keep-up. With every head bump of the ball, you’ll send a virtual cheer of good luck to the national team. To help connect the players and fans even more, live data from the filter will be fed into the GE #KeepUpCan ticker displayed in real-time in the national team’s facilities in Qatar — so they can feel the love despite being so far away from home.

To help fans celebrate further, GE Appliances and Canada Soccer have put together a contest to give fans the chance to win the ultimate prize pack, including Canada Soccer merchandise and a new GE Appliances Profile Laundry Pair.

As a leader in connected appliances, GE is committed to making sure you feel close to the things that matter most to you, whether that means using the SmartHQ app to control your appliances or helping the national team feel supported while they’re playing over 10,000 km away. Whether you’re a diehard fan or new to the sport, getting in on the action and cheering on Canada has never been easier.

“This is a pivotal moment for Canadian Soccer, as Canada Soccer’s men’s national team prepares to compete on the world stage. Finding a way to keep Canadians connected to an event happening overseas seemed a natural fit for us as the solution was already a part of our DNA — innovation that we bring to the home,” says Bob Park, chief of brands for GE Appliances Canada, to Daily Hive when speaking about the activation.

“As the market leader in connected appliances, we developed #KeepUpCan to help make sure that our team feels the energy and excitement of the country that will be cheering them on.”

To enter the contest, check out the filter for yourself, or learn more about the activation, visit GE’s #KeepUpCan website.