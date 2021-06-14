Toronto suspects wanted for murder of BC man arrested in Hungary

Hamilton police say two suspects wanted in connection with a murder outside Toronto have been arrested in Hungary.

Oliver Karafa, 28, and Yun (Lucy) Lu Li, 25, have allegedly been running from the law for months but were apprehended by local authorities in Budapest on Saturday night.

They’re being held in custody while Canadian authorities go through the extradition process.

They were wanted for their alleged role in a double shooting in Stoney Creek near Hamilton on February 28. Tyler Pratt, 49, was found dead at the scene, and a 26-year-old woman was found severely injured. Police say she spent time in hospital and is now continuing her recovery at home.

Karafa and Li both live in Toronto but allegedly boarded a flight to Eastern Europe within 24 hours of the crime. At least one newspaper headline has dubbed the pair the “millennial Bonnie and Clyde” over their trans-Atlantic journey allegedly fleeing arrest.

Police have not released details of the circumstances surrounding the February shooting.

A man with the same name as Karafa was sentenced to five years in prison for drunk driving back in 2014 in a brutal crash on Mount Pleasant that left his passenger dead.