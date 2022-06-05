Kane takes out Kadri with five-minute boarding major in Oilers-Avs series

Game 3 of the Western Conference Final started off with a bang in Edmonton.

It took Connor McDavid just 38 seconds to score first for the Oilers, and just 66 seconds for the first controversy to occur.

Evander Kane was given a five-minute major for boarding after he cross-checked Nazem Kadri in the back, causing him to go barrelling into the boards.

Kadri had trouble getting up, and went straight to the Colorado Avalanche dressing room.

Evander Kane was given a 5-minute major for boarding on this hit on Nazem Kadri. #StanleyCup | #LetsGoOilers | #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/xRv9dN2WQs — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 5, 2022

The Avalanche had nine shots on net on the ensuing power play, but Oilers goalie Mike Smith stopped every shot he faced.

Kadri has yet to return to the game, and the Avalanche have not yet provided an injury update.

More to come…