Baby struck and killed in BC driveway yesterday afternoon

Sep 7 2023, 8:14 pm
margarita young/Shutterstock

An investigation is underway in Kamloops after a one-year-old infant died following an incident outside a home.

Kamloops RCMP says they were called to the 1500 block of Ord Road on Wednesday afternoon over reports a vehicle had hit a baby in the driveway.

The baby was taken to hospital in critical condition, according to the RCMP, but sadly, they did not survive.

The identity of the child has not been made public.

BC Coroners Service and the RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit are assisting frontline officers in handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

