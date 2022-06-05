Kadri injury "very likely" knocks him out of rest of Oilers-Avs series: report

The news is not good on Nazem Kadri from a Colorado Avalanche perspective.

Kadri was injured 1:06 into Game 3 of the Western Conference Final after he was hit into the boards from behind by Edmonton Oilers winger Evander Kane. Kane received a five-minute major for boarding, while Kadri was knocked out of the game — and maybe the series too.

The Avs haven’t provided an official injury update yet, but the severity of Kadri’s injury is starting to leak to NHL insiders.

“I don’t like what I’m hearing,” Elliotte Friedman said during the second intermission on Hockey Night in Canada.

TSN’s Darren Dreger took it one step further, saying it’s “very likely” that Kadri is “done for the series.”

Early assessment on Kadri doesn’t sound good. Very likely he’s done for the series. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 5, 2022

As mentioned during the intermission, don’t like what I’m hearing on Kadri. Will see what COL says postgame — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 5, 2022

Losing Kadri would be a crushing blow to the Avalanche. The two-way centre had 14 points in 12 games coming into tonight’s game.

It remains to be seen if Kane will face supplementary discipline for the hit, but if Kadri’s out long term, it certainly increases the odds of a suspension.

Evander Kane was given a 5-minute major for boarding on this hit on Nazem Kadri. #StanleyCup | #LetsGoOilers | #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/xRv9dN2WQs — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 5, 2022