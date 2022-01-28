Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s isolating due to one of his kids testing positive for COVID-19.

Trudeau tweeted on Thursday that he feels fine, and told The Canadian Press that he has no symptoms.

He says he took another test this morning and that was negative.

Trudeau did not say which of his three children tested positive.

You might also like: Justin Trudeau isolating for five days after COVID-19 exposure

The prime minister said he learned of his exposure on Wednesday night. He took a rapid test that came out negative and said he feels fine.

He added that he’s following public health guidelines and working from home and urged Canadians to get vaccinated.

Last night, I learned that I have been exposed to COVID-19. My rapid test result was negative. I am following @OttawaHealth rules and isolating for five days. I feel fine and will be working from home. Stay safe, everyone – and please get vaccinated. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 27, 2022

This isn’t the first time the Prime Minister has had a COVID-19 scare. During a press conference on December 22, he said he was self-monitoring after six staff members at his office tested positive for COVID-19. He did not mention when the workers got tested or contracted the virus.

“My office is not immune. We have three members of my staff, and three members of my security have tested positive. They’re following all public health guidelines, and so am I, and so must we all,” Trudeau said. “But it’s a reminder that the virus is all around us. It’s very much a threat. We have to keep our guard up.”

This time, in line with new isolation guidelines, he will only be isolated for five.