Justin Bieber is rooting hard for Canada in Olympic women’s hockey

Justin Bieber is enthusiastically rooting for Canada to realize its quest for gold in Olympic women’s hockey.

Bieber dropped the team a message of encouragement on Twitter on Tuesday.

Go for the Gold, Ladies!!!!!! Cannot wait to watch some of the best hockey ever!!! We are so proud of you! @HockeyCanada — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) February 16, 2022

Canada goes for gold against the United States tonight.

It’s the fourth straight Olympics the two countries will meet in the final with gold on the line. The game starts tonight at 11:10 pm ET/8:10 pm PT.

And Canada’s crew is more than aware of Bieber’s support, eagerly sharing his wishes on social outlets like Twitter and Instagram.

Canada and the United States have combined for all six Olympic gold medals in women’s hockey history, with a seventh decided this evening.

Canada comes into the matchup with the most recent momentum by way of a 4-2 win — on the strength of a pair of goals from Brianne Jenner, singles via Jamie Lee Rattray and captain Marie-Philip Poulin, and a record-setting performance in net from Ann-Renée Desbiens.

It clinched first place in Group A for Canada. The United States finished second.

Team USA has recent history on its side, winning gold in eight of the past nine tournaments at the IIHF Women’s World Championship. The Americans won gold in 1998, and again at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics in a memorable shootout.

Canada, though, has won gold in 2002, 2006, 2010, and 2014, and has already smashed the Olympic goal record in 2022.

And they have Bieber, the beloved creator of TimBiebs, on their side, too.

Thanks for the ❤️ Biebs! pic.twitter.com/fmm1VfcWHh — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) February 16, 2022

It can also be viewed live for free on CBC.ca and the CBC Olympics app. The CBC Gem app will also allow users to stream the game to an external device, for free, and is compatible with Apple TV, FireTV, Google Chromecast, and Roku TV.