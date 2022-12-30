Miller kept yelling at his own goalie in bizarre end to Canucks game

It was a bizarre ending and sparked a debate with Vancouver Canucks fans and media online.

With time ticking down and Vancouver down by one goal last night in Winnipeg, the Canucks had trouble pulling their goalie for the extra attacker.

At first, it was due to good up-ice pressure from the Jets. Then it was due to hesitation from Collin Delia, who had a fantastic game for an AHL call-up, stopping 35 of the 38 shots he faced.

As the game entered the final minute of play, J.T. Miller regrouped into his own zone, seemingly surprised to see Delia still in the net.

“Get out! Get the f*** out!” Miller appeared to say, motioning with his arm to the bench. Miller then stopped behind his own net, yelled something again, and whacked his stick on the back of the net.

The Canucks were scored on moments later and lost the game 4-2.

It was a moment of frustration from Miller.

Delia did need to get to the bench, but did he deserve a tongue-lashing for it?

Former NHL goalie Mike McKenna, who now works as an analyst, is siding with Delia, saying: “A smart goalie doesn’t leave the crease until their team has gotten out of the D zone cleanly with possession. And some are coached to stay put.”

A smart goalie doesn't leave the crease until their team has gotten out of the D zone cleanly with possession. And some are coached to stay put.

Either way, it was a bad look for a player who has been criticized for showing his anger so demonstratively in the past.

Here’s what fans thought of it.

This must be the 56 million dollar leadership they paid for. Embarassing the 3rd string goalie. Don't blame Delia at all, he's seen Miller play this season.

Don't blame Miller for being pissed there, Delia total brainfart, get off the ice and get an extra attacker jesus

Count to ten before you yell at your goalie Miller. Or better yet how 'bout we don't take the puck for a roundabout route around the ice with 50 seconds left on the clock to yell at Delia who averaged of SV of .921. #Canucks

The @Canucks JT Miller embarrassed the team & G Colin Delia who was the only reason why they were even in the game. Miller should be reprimanded, fines & benched. Stupid, selfish & overpaid. Produce and earn your $

After the amount of ridiculous giveaways JT Miller has had this year, can you really blame Delia for not wanting to head to the bench in that situation?

JT Miller is a stain on the @Canucks organization. Absolutely unacceptable the way he screamed at Colin Delia tonight against the @NHLJets. This guy needs to go or he'll be a cancer on this club for the better part of the next decade

JT Miller yelling at Collin Delia is a small issue in the grand scheme of things. My bigger concern is his play. More often than not he has had little to no impact 5 on 5. He gets out for a shift and within 30 seconds he is gassed. Is there an issue we don't know about? #Canucks

The loss dropped the Canucks’ record to 16-16-3. They’re five points back of a playoff spot.