Miller kept yelling at his own goalie in bizarre end to Canucks game

|
Dec 30 2022, 6:21 pm
It was a bizarre ending and sparked a debate with Vancouver Canucks fans and media online.

With time ticking down and Vancouver down by one goal last night in Winnipeg, the Canucks had trouble pulling their goalie for the extra attacker.

At first, it was due to good up-ice pressure from the Jets. Then it was due to hesitation from Collin Delia, who had a fantastic game for an AHL call-up, stopping 35 of the 38 shots he faced.

As the game entered the final minute of play, J.T. Miller regrouped into his own zone, seemingly surprised to see Delia still in the net.

“Get out! Get the f*** out!” Miller appeared to say, motioning with his arm to the bench. Miller then stopped behind his own net, yelled something again, and whacked his stick on the back of the net.

The Canucks were scored on moments later and lost the game 4-2.

It was a moment of frustration from Miller.

Delia did need to get to the bench, but did he deserve a tongue-lashing for it?

Former NHL goalie Mike McKenna, who now works as an analyst, is siding with Delia, saying: “A smart goalie doesn’t leave the crease until their team has gotten out of the D zone cleanly with possession. And some are coached to stay put.”

Either way, it was a bad look for a player who has been criticized for showing his anger so demonstratively in the past.

Here’s what fans thought of it.

The loss dropped the Canucks’ record to 16-16-3. They’re five points back of a playoff spot.

