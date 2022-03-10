Miller now on pace for one of the highest-scoring Canucks seasons ever

J.T. Miller isn’t just having a good season.

If the fiery forward keeps this up over the final 24 games, he’ll have completed one of the greatest seasons in Vancouver Canucks history.

Persistent trade rumours haven’t bothered Miller one bit. Vancouver’s top forward is currently on a 10-game point streak, notching a whopping seven goals and 14 assists for 21 points during that span. It’s the longest point streak by a Canucks player since Henrik Sedin’s 12-game streak in 2013-14, according to Sportsnet.

He’s red hot, posting a four-point night against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night, which included him scoring this beauty:

“It’s happening more often than not,” Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau said after the game. “He’s definitely taken over as the catalyst and the leader. It’s wonderful to see because you need that at this stage of the season.”

Miller now has 67 points in 56 games. With 24 games left, he’s on pace for 33 goals and 63 assists, for 96 points.

That point total would be the highest-scoring season by a Canucks player since Daniel Sedin’s 104-point Art Ross Trophy season in 2010-11, and more than Henrik Sedin had that year (94 points).

Just six Canucks players have ever scored at least 96 points in a season. The Sedins did it once each, in addition to Pavel Bure (110 points in 1992-93, 107 points in 1993-94), Alexander Mogilny (107 points in 1995-96), Markus Naslund (104 points in 2002-03), and Todd Bertuzzi (97 points in 2002-03).

Henrik holds the franchise record with 112 points in 2009-10.

Highest scoring seasons in #Canucks history… J.T. Miller is on pace for 96 points. pic.twitter.com/FbeH2d9LFQ — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) March 10, 2022

Miller has opened up a 22-point gap ahead of Quinn Hughes, who is second in Canucks scoring with 45 points. League-wide, Miller is tied with Colorado’s Mikko Rantanen for ninth in NHL scoring.

It remains to be seen what the Canucks will do with their star forward, who turns 29 in four days. Clearly the price has gone up on the trade market, but it has also gone up for any potential contract extensions, which can begin this summer. Miller has one year remaining on his bargain $5.25M AAV deal after this season.

Until then, Miller is one of the biggest reasons why the Canucks have managed to scratch and claw their way back into the playoff race.

It has taken a remarkable run to get to this point, with Vancouver posting the sixth-most points in the NHL — tied with powerhouse teams like the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning — since Boudreau took over on December 6.

Can the Canucks complete this miracle run to the postseason? Miller might not let them miss it.