J.T. Miller's kids had awesome reaction to Canucks' OT win

While the Vancouver Canucks were out on the other side of the continent last night, they made sure to make the game worth watching for those back at home.

The win was Vancouver’s first of the season, as J.T. Miller’s overtime heroics gave the Canucks a 3-2 victory on Thursday evening.

And though Miller has been known as a family man during his time with the team, it was hardly the type of mid-week trip his three children would make so early in the season.

Scotlyn, Scarlett, and Owen Miller stayed at home with their mom, Natalie, who appeared to have chosen McDonald’s Happy Meals for dinner that evening.

Natalie had the foresight to film her children during overtime last night and uploaded a story to her Instagram of the family celebrating J.T.’s big game-winning goal.

Natalie Miller coming through with all-time content ✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/itMkpJri1E — Vanessa (@bigsportsvan) October 18, 2024

As for the actual goal, Miller said he just found an opening and was able to effectively find a way to put the puck in the back of the net.

“We always talk about Quinn [Hughes] trying to go up ice as far as he can to soften their gap. I happened to catch a forward here flat-footed, so that doesn’t always work pretty but obviously, it’s nice to get this one for the guys today,” Miller said to reporters postgame.

It’s clear that Miller’s kids weren’t caught flat-footed in their celebration, however, and we’ve now got a clip that will surely be replayed many times on social media over the next 24 hours or so.

For the next game on the docket, Vancouver is visiting the Flyers in Philadelphia on Saturday night, with puck drop set for 4 pm PT. We can only assume that the Miller family might be enjoying another Happy Meal at the time, as it appears to be the team’s good luck charm.