If anyone thinks there’s no crying in hockey, try telling that to Jordie Benn.

In a video shared by Benn on his Instagram story captured by wedding videographer Reigh Walker, the Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman was beside himself while watching his young daughter walk down the aisle as the flower girl on his wedding day.

“I finally get to see the moment I so badly want to be there for,” Benn’s wife Jessi posted on her Instagram story, as she was presumably waiting before walking down the aisle.

And it sure looked like quite the party, with the bridal party clearly, uh, partaking in the festivities in this video posted from August.

Benn, the elder brother of Dallas Stars forward Jamie, has yet to suit up in the NHL this season though he has cracked the Toronto Marlies lineup for a lone game so far after returning from an injury suffered in the preseason.

Toronto is Benn’s sixth NHL franchise, after stints with the Stars, Vancouver Canucks, Minnesota Wild, Montreal Canadiens, and Winnipeg Jets.

While in Vancouver, Benn had two goals, 14 assists, and a plus-minus of -2 in 75 games for the Canucks in his career, split across the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

He also suited up in seven postseason games for the club in the 2020 bubble playoffs, though he didn’t crack the scoresheet.