11 members of the Toronto Maple Leafs officially found out their fates on Monday afternoon.

Kyle Clifford, Adam Gaudette, Pontus Holmberg, Filip Král, Victor Mete, Nick Robertson, Wayne Simmonds, and William Villeneuve were officially sent to the Toronto Marlies ahead of Wednesday’s season opener.

Clifford, Gaudette, Mete, and Simmonds were all on waivers on Saturday, but cleared on Sunday afternoon after going unclaimed.

Meanwhile, defencemen Jordie Benn and Timothy Liljegren were sent to the long-term injured reserve, with Carl Dahlstrom being sent to injured reserve.

D Jordie Benn and D Timothy Liljegren have been placed on long-term injured reserve. D Carl Dahlström has been placed on injured reserve. — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 10, 2022

The Leafs are keeping a roster spot open for captain John Tavares, who is currently out with an oblique injury and unsure of his status to start the regular season.

Toronto, who is starting the season with just $4 in salary cap space, could be shorthanded to begin the year in order to keep room for Tavares.

The most surprising cut of the day likely comes with forward Nick Robertson, who many pegged to make the opening night roster after putting up eight points in five preseason games.

The Leafs, though, believe it’s only a matter of time before he’s back up with the big club, with his waiver-exempt status making the Leafs

“It’s just kind of the reality of the situation that we’re in with the salary cap and carrying a very tight and short roster, you’re gonna have players that otherwise you would have in the NHL that are going to have to start in the American League,” Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said of cutting Robertson. “It was a tough decision, because we’ve seen tremendous growth throughout this camp. And we’re very encouraged about where his game is at and have all the confidence that he’ll be back here when needed.”

The Leafs kick off their season this Wednesday at the Bell Centre in Montreal when they take on the rival Canadiens.