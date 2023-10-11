Fans can meet the Jonas Brothers in Vancouver by renting a car

The Jonas Brothers have paired up with peer-to-peer car rental service Turo to give fans an in-person experience in Vancouver ahead of their upcoming tour.

The brothers will be hosting $300-per-day cars in the city, and fans who rent the cars will unlock a VIP experience where one of the stars will personally give them the keys before they hit the road.

Included in the rental are two VIP tickets to the Vancouver concert, as well as Jonas Brothers memorabilia.

“When the Jonas Brothers asked us to help bring their Canadian fans on the road with them, we jumped at the opportunity to create a never-before-seen concert-going experience with our guests,” Cedric Mathieu, senior vice-president and head of Turo Canada, said in a news release.

The Jonas Brothers cars will be available to book starting October 12 at 10 am Pacific Time. Cars available include an electric Rivian R1T, a Tesla Model 3, and an all-terrain Jeep Wrangler.

The Jonas Brothers come back to Vancouver on November 11 for their tour.

Turo is a peer-to-peer sharing service similar to Airbnb, where hosts can list their personal vehicles for rent. Turo takes a cut of each booking fee.