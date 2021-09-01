Jollibee is launching its first-ever mobile kitchen in Canada this week

DoorDash and Jollibee have teamed up to bring a first-of-its-kind, delivery-only mobile kitchen to Hamilton, Ontario this week.

Now more people can enjoy the sweetest and scrumptious taste of their famous Peach Mango pies.

The 15-metre long mobile kitchen is housed in the city’s Lime Ridge Mall and is set to open on September 2.

“Many restaurants we work with are looking for new ways to cater to their loyal customers and expand their reach and revenue,” said Ryan Freeman, Head of Enterprise Partnerships at DoorDash Canada.

“Over the past year, we’ve seen the power of new kitchen models to help restaurants reach more customers and grow sales, which is why we are excited to have created an innovative mobile kitchen that will help Jollibee meet evolving customer needs. This is one extension of our mission to empower merchants with the tools to grow their business.”

They will be offering a limited menu, however. The items include the Jolly Crispy Chicken, both original or spicy, the Jolly Spaghetti, and the Peach Mango Pie.

The mobile kitchen will service the Downtown Hamilton area, Stoney Creek, McMaster University, and Hampton Heights for the next six months until it heads to the next North American spot which is yet to be determined.

“As we continue to expand our store network across Canada, the mobile kitchen provides the ideal platform to serve our customers in a more flexible and far-reaching capacity, especially in communities where we don’t yet have a physical store location,” said Maribeth Dela Cruz, President of Jollibee Foods Corporation North America, Philippine Brands.

In honour of the new opening, those who place a $15 or more Jollibee order through DoorDash can get a free Peach Mango Pie. Use the code “JOLLIFREE” to get your hands on the sweet deal.

The deal is valid for locations across North America. They will be open every day from 10 am to 9 pm.