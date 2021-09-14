Jollibee Canada introduces new chicken sandwich

Fried chicken fans now have another thing to get excited about! Jollibee is introducing a new delicious item to its menu, the “Jollibee Chickenwich.”

The fast-food joint has officially launched the new chicken sandwich at all Canadian locations in an original and spicy option.

“We are so excited to be introducing our Jollibee Chickenwich to Canada and offering our customers something new from us that we hope will become a new favourite dish for them,” said Maribeth Dela Cruz, Business Group Head, Honeybee Foods Corporation DBA Jollibee.

“After months of refining the recipe, we are proud to say that our Jollibee Chickenwich™ strikes that perfect balance of crispiness and juiciness, features that should be the foundation of any great chicken sandwich.”

The Original Jollibee Chickenwich is made with a slow-marinated, crispy, juicy double hand-breaded chicken breast fillet, with umami mayo, served on a toasted brioche bun.

Looking for a bit of a kick? The Spicy Jollibee Chickenwich features a sriracha mayo and is served with fresh jalapeños. Both sandwiches are also available in deluxe versions with added lettuce and tomatoes.