Everyone is making the same joke after Leafs post golf photos

With one series win in the past two decades, the Toronto Maple Leafs have not seen a ton of playoff success in recent years.

Throw in the fact that they also have the longest Stanley Cup drought (56 seasons) out of any NHL team, and you should expect other fanbases (and your own) to chirp you on the regular.

The Leafs held their annual golf tournament on Monday. And when their social media team posted a handful of photos of players on the greens with a caption that read “Let’s go golfing! Let’s golf,” as expected, X (formerly Twitter) users did not hold back with the jokes.

Before the jabs rolled in, though, some Toronto fans predicted a roast storm brewing.

They gonna have a field day with this one — Adam (@TOSportsAdam) September 18, 2023

One even accused the Leafs’ social media team of “walking into it.”

Ok now you’re just walking into it — MG (@AnnoyingLeafFan) September 19, 2023

But it was too late. And the punchlines that followed virtually wrote themselves.

“Practicing for next spring,” one user wrote, referencing the team’s slew of early playoff exits.

Practicing for next Spring — Linda Taggart (@ryderdelight49) September 19, 2023

Another hockey fan chimed in with a sarcastic question about what month it was.

Is it April already? Oh.. my bad.. I misunderstood. #goleafs — David J. McKenzie (@May0rDav3) September 19, 2023

They lost in the first round already? — Buster Hyman (@catlover4741) September 18, 2023

One user even dropped a meme featuring a Leafs milk carton with an image of the Stanley Cup. Extra points for creativity there.

The purse carrying @MapleLeafs know alot about golfing. They’ve been doing it starting in April of every year since 1967! go leafs go, eh…#leafs pic.twitter.com/UfKkHkpgkP — Max Patio-Ready: formerly #67 on the Habs (@maxpecarooney) September 19, 2023

“Together on the golf course again,” one X user wrote.

Together on the golf course again..lol😂😂😂 — Pankaj Trikha (@ptrikha72) September 18, 2023

“There will be plenty of time for golf next May,” another added.

There will be plenty of time for golf next May. — James (@GeoCKerr) September 18, 2023

While being a Leafs fan comes with plenty of heartache and frustration, it looks like Toronto supporters have learned to take it all in stride.

And to be fair, some of these are pretty funny.