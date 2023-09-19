SportsHockeyMaple Leafs

Everyone is making the same joke after Leafs post golf photos

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
|
Sep 19 2023, 4:35 pm
Everyone is making the same joke after Leafs post golf photos
@MapleLeafs/Twitter

With one series win in the past two decades, the Toronto Maple Leafs have not seen a ton of playoff success in recent years.

Throw in the fact that they also have the longest Stanley Cup drought (56 seasons) out of any NHL team, and you should expect other fanbases (and your own) to chirp you on the regular.

The Leafs held their annual golf tournament on Monday. And when their social media team posted a handful of photos of players on the greens with a caption that read “Let’s go golfing! Let’s golf,” as expected, X (formerly Twitter) users did not hold back with the jokes.

Before the jabs rolled in, though, some Toronto fans predicted a roast storm brewing.

One even accused the Leafs’ social media team of “walking into it.”

But it was too late. And the punchlines that followed virtually wrote themselves.

“Practicing for next spring,” one user wrote, referencing the team’s slew of early playoff exits.

Another hockey fan chimed in with a sarcastic question about what month it was.

One user even dropped a meme featuring a Leafs milk carton with an image of the Stanley Cup. Extra points for creativity there.

“Together on the golf course again,” one X user wrote.

“There will be plenty of time for golf next May,” another added.

While being a Leafs fan comes with plenty of heartache and frustration, it looks like Toronto supporters have learned to take it all in stride.

And to be fair, some of these are pretty funny.

Al SciolaAl Sciola
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Maple Leafs
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.