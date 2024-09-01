The hockey world is still reeling from the sudden loss of both Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew in a drunk driving incident.

Tributes for the brother have poured in from every inch of the hockey universe with touching tributes being held outside the NHL arenas in both Columbus and Calgary as well as players and teams from other sports sending in their thoughts and prayers.

The families of both these young men are at the forefront of those who are coming to grips with the tragic situation. Both Johnny and Matthew were supposed to be groomsmen at their sister’s wedding just a day after they were killed. On top of that, Matthew’s wife, Madeline, is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

A GoFundMe for Madeline’s young family was started and has already amassed over $400,000.

It’s a horrific thing to happen and one that nobody would blame the family if they wanted to keep matters as private as possible. However, Johnny’s wife Meredith decided to take to social media on Saturday to post three separate tributes for both her late husband and brother-in-law.

“Thank you for the best years of my life,” Meredith wrote on the first tribute. “Despite losing you, I am still the luckiest girl in the world to have been yours. I love you so so much.

“You were perfect. Some days it felt too good to be true. I love every single thing about you. You are my forever and I can’t wait to be with you again. I love you so much forever and ever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meredith Gaudreau (@meredithgaudreau_)

The second tribute focused on Johnny’s exceptional job at being a dad to his young kids, a daughter named Noa who was born in September 2022 and a newborn son named Johnny who was born this past February.

“The absolute best dad in the world. So caring and loving. The best partner to go through parenthood with,” Meredith wrote. “John never missed a single appointment. Was the best at putting the baby to sleep and the Apple of Noa’s eye. I love how much she looks like him.

“We are going to make you proud. We love you so so so much daddy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meredith Gaudreau (@meredithgaudreau_)

The latest tribute sent out by Meredith focused on the bond between the two brothers. They both grew up playing hockey together and were each other’s greatest fans and best friends.

“Absolute best friends and biggest fans of each other despite polar opposite personalities. Everyone wanted to be around them, including me,” Meredith captioned the post. “I don’t think John could live a day without you so I’m comforted knowing you are of course together in heaven. Please continue to take care of John like you always have.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meredith Gaudreau (@meredithgaudreau_)

In the days following the horrific incident, more people are coming out with their own stories of the two brothers. As these stories get shared, it’s becoming more and more apparent that both Johnny and Matthew were much more than hockey players on the ice and were genuinely kind-hearted and amazing people off the ice as well.