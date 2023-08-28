John Herdman leaves Canada national team, joins Toronto FC as coach

John Herdman has been selected as Toronto FC’s new head coach, prompting his exit as Canada’s men’s national team coach.

In a newly published report from The Athletic‘s Joshua Kloke, it was revealed that multiple sources have already confirmed the club’s hiring of the 48-year-old.

Canada Soccer’s PR team later confirmed the news on social media, revealing more departures from the national team, including assistant coaches Simon Eaddy and Eric Tenllado, lead scout Alex Dodgshon, and head of performance Dr. Cesar Meylan.

John Herdman Departs Canada Soccer

Men’s National Team.#CANMNT — Canada Soccer PR (@CanadaSoccerPR) August 28, 2023

“John Herdman is the most successful head coach in the history of Canada Soccer. From leading the Women’s National Team to back-to-back Olympic bronze medals, paving the way for their gold medal in 2020, and to leading the Men’s National Team back to the FIFA World Cup, John’s contribution to the game in Canada is unmatched,” said Charmaine Crooks, President, Canada Soccer, in a press release. “We would like to thank John for his immense contribution to the game in Canada and wish him the very best in his new role at Toronto FC.”

Canada Soccer also announced on Monday that Mauro Biello, who has served as assistant coach since 2018, has been appointed to serve as interim head coach of the Canadian men’s team.

Herdman, a Consett, United Kingdom native, was first hired by Canada Soccer in 2011 to manage the national women’s national team. He led them to two Olympic bronze medals in 2012 and 2016.

He came on as coach of the men’s squad in 2018 and helped them reach their first World Cup appearance since 1986.

As for the role he’ll be stepping into in the MLS, with just nine games left this season, Toronto FC currently sits at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with 19 points in 26 matches.

The club fired former head coach Bob Bradley earlier this season.

Herdman will reportedly begin working in his new role as of October 1.