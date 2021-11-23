Authorities searching for missing 31-year-old man last seen in Burnaby
Nov 23 2021, 5:57 pm
RCMP and Port Moody police are asking the public for help to find a missing 31-year-old man.
Burnaby RCMP say John Cheng Law was last seen in the Manchester Drive area of Burnaby on Wednesday, November 17.
However, Port Moody Police issued a separate bulletin saying Law was seen at Rocky Point Park that day at 9 am.
He is described as Asian, medium build with dark hair and a distinct hole in his ear. He is believed to be wearing a dark jacket, blue jeans, and Vessi running shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Port Moody Police.
There is also a Facebook group where people are documenting the areas where search teams have visited.