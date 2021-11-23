Authorities searching for missing 31-year-old man last seen in Burnaby

RCMP and Port Moody police are asking the public for help to find a missing 31-year-old man.

Burnaby RCMP say John Cheng Law was last seen in the Manchester Drive area of Burnaby on Wednesday, November 17.

However, Port Moody Police issued a separate bulletin saying Law was seen at Rocky Point Park that day at 9 am.

He is described as Asian, medium build with dark hair and a distinct hole in his ear. He is believed to be wearing a dark jacket, blue jeans, and Vessi running shoes.