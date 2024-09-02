Joey Chestnut breaks own hot-dog-eating world record on Netflix

The limits of the human race have once again been stretched as famed competitive eater Joey Chestnut set yet another hot-dog-eating world record.

In a much anticipated live event that saw the 40-year-old go up against Japanese eater and arch-rival, Takeru Kobayashi live in a Netflix event earlier today, Chestnut managed to down 83 hot dogs in just 10 minutes.

This breaks Chestnut’s previous world record of 76 which he set back in 2021. Kobayashi, on the other hand, managed to devour 66 hot dogs in the event, which was dubbed “Unfinished Beef” by Netflix.

Joey Chestnut beats Takeru Kobayashi AND his own World Record with 83 hot dogs in 10 minutes. #ChestnutVSKobayashi pic.twitter.com/ThF9GSkWQF — Netflix (@netflix) September 2, 2024

In a change of pace from how things in the hot-dog-eating competitive sphere usually work, Chestnut was not allowed to compete in the 2024 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest held in Brooklyn on July 4th.

This is due to Chestnut accepting a sponsorship from a rival hot dog brand named Impossible Foods. The 83 hot dogs consumed by Chestnut in the Netflix event cleared the 2024 Nathans champion Patrick Bertoletti’s 58 by 25 hot dogs in the same amount of time.

There may not be an athlete as completely dominant in his field as Chestnut is in the arena of guzzling down as many hot dogs as he can in the shortest amount of time possible. Since breaking onto the scene in 2005, Chestnut has won the title a total of 16 times.

Though this one won’t count toward that total, he will have the satisfaction of breaking yet another one of his records and furthering himself away from all those who dare to challenge him.

We’ll see if he can up the ante once again next year.