Joe Thornton makes heartwarming and shirtless retirement announcement

After an incredible 1,714 game career, Joe Thornton is hanging up the skates.

The 44-year-old, who last played with the Florida Panthers in 2021-22, retired in typical Thornton fashion, as he uploaded a shirtless video of himself and had his typical, laid-back humour out on full display.

“Hey. Judging how many people keep asking me, I guess I have to tell ya, I’m officially retired from the NHL,” Thornton said. “Thought you guys would’ve figured out sooner, but you kept asking. So, here I am, retiring. I have so much love for the game of hockey, and for a countless number of people that helped this kid’s dream become a reality. And if you’re looking for me, you know where to find me. I’ll be at the rink. Peace and love.”

🚨 Important Shirtless Jumbo Message 🚨 pic.twitter.com/ZQJxCSr8zm — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) October 28, 2023



Given how long he has been out of the game, it was only a matter of time until Thornton officially retired. But, that doesn’t make it any easier on so many of the fans he made throughout his illustrious career. Through his time spent with the Boston Bruins, San Jose Sharks, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Florida Panthers, the first overall pick from the 1997 draft scored 430 goals and 1,539 points.

While he had several outstanding seasons, his best came in 2005-06, where in 81 games split between the Bruins and Sharks, he scored a league leading 125 points. Along with winning the Art Ross Trophy this season, he was also named the Hart Trophy winner.

The biggest disappointment when it comes to Thornton’s career is that he was never able to reach his ultimate goal of winning a Stanley Cup. That said, he has plenty to hang his hat on, as he currently sits 12th in NHL history for points, and seventh for assists. He is an undoubted first ballot Hall-of-Famer.