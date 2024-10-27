There are hundreds of jobs to apply for around Vancouver this November

We can’t believe we’re saying this but… it’s almost the end of the year. So, if switching careers was a goal of yours for 2024, you’re in luck as there are tons of jobs available at major companies across Vancouver.

Whether your expertise is in hospitality, engineering, tech, or healthcare, there’s bound to be a job for you at one of these companies. So, update your resumes and write a killer cover letter if any of these places catch your eye.

Here are a list of places with some awesome gigs up for grabs this November:

Government of Canada

If you want to shake things up career-wise, the Government of Canada currently has over 100 vacant roles for the public in Vancouver.

There are roles such as library manager, employment coordinator, 911 police dispatcher for the RCMP, and veterinarian.

With so many job opportunities, there is a role for folks with little to extensive work experience. Visit the GC Jobs site for a full list of opportunities.

Mount Seymour

Ski and snowboard season is approaching quickly, and Mount Seymour is hiring.

Positions range from full-time to part-time, and they include everything from guest experience to ski patrol to electrician.

According to Mount Seymour’s employment website, jobs pay up to $30+ an hour, depending on the role.

Some fantastic perks are up for grabs for skiers and snowboarders, such as a free staff season pass and shuttle bus pass, discounts at restaurants, retail and rental outlets, and free ski and snowboard group lessons.

Employees also enjoy free tubing, tobogganing, and snowshoeing throughout the season, discounted lift tickets at participating resorts, prize giveaways, and an annual staff ride day on the final ski day of the year. Mount Seymour has announced that its estimated opening day is Friday, December 13, and the season will last until spring 2025. For more information on available jobs at the mountain, click here.

Career Fair Canada is back with a job fair at Pan Pacific Vancouver, and it features over 15 different employers like Indigenous Services Canada, Royal Canadian Navy, ICBC, and Vancouver School Board. There will also be several training exhibitors on site.

The career fair takes place November 12 from 10 am to 2 pm at Pan Pacific Vancouver.

Register for free online.

A BC-based company plans to increase its headcount by 31% in the new year and is hiring nationwide.

Already, Safe Software said its team expanded by 20% in the last 12 months. “We’re just getting started—and I can’t wait to see where this new fiscal year takes us,” Don Murray, CEO of Safe Software, said in a statement. Safe Software said it aims to give permanent employees in-office benefits, generous time off allowances, and bi-annual profit-sharing bonuses. “Employees also enjoy extended Health, Dental, and Vision benefits from day one of employment, as well as learning and development opportunities, and Safe Software’s RRSP/TFSA matching program,” a statement lists. “Remote work is available across Canada (excluding Quebec), with hybrid work available to those near Safe Software’s headquarters in Surrey.” Depending on the vacant role, salaries range from $58,000 to $100,000. Check out Safe Software to learn more about open positions at the company. Vancouver Coastal Health Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) is a regional health authority in British Columbia that provides healthcare to more than 25% of the province’s population and is hiring for various roles in its communities. You can find nursing jobs and clinical and administrative support jobs all here.

Secondary students getting ready for post-secondary education, young adults looking to bring their skills and experience to a new industry, and recent immigrants looking for employment and further training are invited to the Surrey Education and Career Fair.

The free event will host local employers, industry associations, educational institutes, and more.

Check out the event on November 27 from 9 am to 2 pm at the Aria Banquet Hall.

If you can’t make it in November, Education and Career Fairs will also be held in Vancouver and Abbotsford in December.

McDonald’s Canada is hiring to fill more than 60 roles in the Vancouver area.

There are leadership roles, such as shift manager positions, which pay around $19 an hour, and maintenance jobs, which pay the same.

For those with little work experience or looking to earn extra cash as a side gig, the fast food chain is hiring part-time and full-time crew members. The starting hourly wage is $17.40.

McDonald’s says working with the company means “you will have the opportunity to earn and learn, flexibility, and a safe and inclusive work environment.”

Employees can access education and skills development opportunities, as well as discounts, incentives, recognition perks, and flexible hours, according to job postings.

If you’re interested, you can find the job postings here.

Canucks Sports & Entertainment

If you’re a music lover or Canucks fan hoping to move from spectator to career professional, look no further than these job openings.

Canucks Sports & Entertainment is looking to fill roles like catering supervisor, staff lounge supervisor, alcohol hawker, vault clerk, chef de partie, cook, etc. For a full list of positions and to apply, click here.

WorkBC Centre Vancouver South is hosting a community-focused event on November 8 from 11 am to 3 pm at the Marpole Neighbourhood House for job seekers to meet employers who are actively hiring.

Discover several available roles, ask questions of the hiring representatives, and learn about the culture of companies like:

Head to Brighouse Library in Richmond for a Fall Hiring Event with a dozen local employers like Coca-Cola, Pacific Blue Cross, and the RCMP.

There are multiple openings to be filled throughout the Lower Mainland, so come prepared to network and share your skills November 6 from 1 to 4 pm at the Richmond Public Library.

Vancouver Aquarium

The Vancouver Aquarium is a popular destination for tourists and Vancouverites alike. It’s also heavily involved in conservation work if you’re passionate about animals.

Jobs available include guest experience associate, photo experience supervisor, aquarium biologist, and plumber.

For more information and to see what other jobs are available, click here.

If you want to kickstart your professional prospects, ICBC is hiring for several well-paying jobs around Metro Vancouver.

One of the positions vacant is a remote estimating support assistant which pays around $52,000 to $56,000 a year. In this position, an employee is expected to provide estimating and administrative support in Abbotsford.

Another hybrid role ICBC is trying to fill is a disability case manager who can support people experiencing severe and catastrophic events. The role pays $927,29 to $108,617.60 a year.

These are just a pair of jobs that stuck out to us. However, to check out other opportunities at ICBC, visit its career site.

BC Housing, previously named one of BC’s top employers, is hiring to fill more than 70 roles. There are also plenty of well paid vacant opportunities to apply for.

Here’s the full list of jobs.

The Canadian Armed Forces has posted a list of jobs it is hiring for, and many of them are for civilians.

For example, CAF is looking to hire a postal clerk. In this role, employees will typically work in a postal office “but may also be on a ship at sea, in a temporary postal office in an operational unit, or a mobile postal van,” the job posting reads.

CAF is also hiring to fill many technician roles, human resources administrators, and firefighters. In many of these roles, the force will train and help prepare employees for success.

Particular roles require little experience. If you are interested, you can browse CAF’s job postings and even filter roles based on your education level.

The Surrey Hiring and Education Expo invites you to Shannon Hall in Surrey to meet live recruiters and representatives from post-secondary institutions who will offer education direction November 22 from 11 am to 3 pm.

Companies taking part in the expo at The Pipe Shop include the City of Surrey, Providence Health Care, and the Good Samaritan Society.

Women in AI in partnership with Unblocked and Microsoft is hosting its first annual BC Career Fair on November 15.

Those in the data, AI, analytics, consulting, business and technology fields are encouraged to explore job prospects and network with industry professionals.

The event takes place at 155 Water Street from noon to 6 pm.

There are a list of BC jobs at the Canadian Mental Health Association.

This organization says it aims to transform mental health and wellness practice for individuals, communities, and organizations through programs and services.

If you want to be part of the CMHA team, it is looking for people to fill roles in Metro Vancouver, such as temporary full-time occupational therapist, vocational rehabilitation counsellor, and housing program manager.

You can find the full information about these roles and more on the CMHA job board.

There are more than 60 jobs available within BC Hydro in the Lower Mainland right now.

The company is looking to hire for roles in customer care, skilled trades, engineering, administration, human resources, and technology, to name a few.

To learn more about the available jobs and apply, click here.

If Cactus Club’s values for “attentive, warm, and unpretentious” service speak to you, this could be a great company where you can grow.

Whether you’re interested in food service, culinary, or management, there are opportunities across the city.

Check out the job options at Cactus here.