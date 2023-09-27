6 types of jobs to apply for in BC’s diverse marine industry

Are you on the hunt for a dynamic new career path? British Columbia’s marine industry has a world of opportunities for individuals from different backgrounds.

Because Vancouver is the fourth-largest port in North America, the marine industry is deeply intertwined with the city and its residents across BC, providing major economic growth and job opportunities. With a range of jobs available in diverse fields, career options range from tech to trades, engineering, and more.

Plus, in the marine industry, inclusion isn’t just a buzzword — it’s an integral part of the culture. Whether you’re a newcomer to Canada looking to forge career connections, a graduate diving into the workforce for the first time, a woman who wants to redefine the industry, or just someone looking to embark on a new career path, there’s a place for your unique skills and knowledge.

Ready to set sail on your exciting future in the marine industry? Here’s a closer look at what’s available right now.

As the industry continues to grow, innovate and implement strategies to combat climate change and increase eco-conscious innovations, the way that ships are designed and built is always changing.

The marine industry is incorporating new and advanced technologies by utilizing everything from advanced radar and communication systems to autonomous robotics in ship design. This helps the industry stay on the leading edge of innovation in ocean science and technology. If you have experience in tech or engineering, check out the ocean of opportunities available.

Trades

The skills possessed by many trades professionals, such as welders, sheet metal fabricators, machinists, mechanics, and electricians, can easily transfer into the marine industry.

For example, automotive trades are very similar to the recreational boating industry. Meanwhile, cabinetmakers and finishing carpenters can transfer their skills over to working with interiors and wood on boats. Just check out the job board and see if your proficiencies can enrich and contribute to the thriving marine industry.

The marine industry has great opportunities that start at entry-level, spanning from front end to back end, and from land to sea. Many of these positions come with comprehensive training programs so you can gain valuable industry knowledge while earning and working.

We all have to start somewhere. Why not here? Starting an entry-level position can mean the beginning of a meaningful career with competitive wages and benefits.

Whether you want to kick off a career in mechanical engineering or work as a production technologist, there’s something for you.

To advance innovation and guide the future of shipbuilding, the marine industry has openings for architects and engineers who want to make their mark from concept to construction.

Whether you’ve got talent in 3D modelling, architectural design, or structural engineering, skilled professionals can see their projects come to life piece by piece, eventually setting sail on the open sea.

The marine industry offers many jobs in project management, both on the sea and offshore. Staff also get access to training and educational opportunities to enhance their project management roles.

Roles in this area call for individuals with strong problem-solving skills, as you’ll be managing complex systems, directing people and tasks, and really making your mark on the industry.

While you might think operation and project management sound the same, they are actually very different. The main difference is that project managers oversee jobs that have a beginning and an end, whereas operations managers oversee continuous work.

Being an operations manager in the marine industry is particularly rewarding because an entire team is often relying on you to solve problems in real-time — making decisions that can impact supply chains and involve millions of dollars. If this is the type of thrilling work environment you crave, apply today!

Want to learn more about the career options in BC’s marine industry? Check out the career options available now and explore resources that can help make a career in the marine industry possible for you today.